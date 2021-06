AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — "We want people to understand that we're all in this together. It's a competition, it's a friendly competition. We do play this game, we take it seriously we want to win. But it us in this together. We're a community, we're here for the community. So, we definitely want people to know we're all in this together."

Today kicked off the 14th annual Boots & Badges Blood Drive at Coffee Memorial Blood Center. The drive is supported in large part by the Amarillo Police Department and the Amarillo Fire Department. APD Corp. Jeb Hilton said as much fun as the competition between APD and AFD is, with the area in an emergency blood shortage, the message is much more urgent and deeper.