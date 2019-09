A Missouri couple celebrates their wedding at the hospital where the bride is being treated for a deadly form of cancer.

(KSDK) Kenneth Sykes has always been sure about Stephanie Pollard.

“I knew that I had my mind made up when I first laid eyes on her,” he said.

They were a match made on the overnight shift at work. She was on the assembly line. He was part of the cleaning crew.

“The best five years of my whole entire life,” Kenneth said.

