Now in its sixteenth year, the St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign has transformed the holiday season into a time of giving thanks by raising awareness and funds for the ongoing battle to end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The campaign unites celebrities, media, retail and corporate partners in asking consumers to donate while they shop and support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude.

What began as a holiday-focused fundraising effort by St. Jude, has now grown into an annual tradition that has raised more than $1 billion to help St. Jude continue the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. These funds are critical to ensure that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food. Kicking off Thanksgiving week and running through the end of December, consumers can support St. Jude while they shop at a variety of businesses representing a cross-section of premier brands in retail, restaurant, travel, hospitality, media and beyond.

St. Jude celebrity supporter, Luis Fonsi will join St. Jude patients for live interviews on Wednesday, November 27th to discuss the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign. They will also share how people can get involved in the campaign to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude this holiday season.