St. Andrew’s Pre-Primer – A Head Start to an Exceptional Education

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — St. Andrew’s is now offering an introductory program for three-year-old children with birthdays between September 1 and January 1. Pre-Primer is a five-day class running from January 9 to May 22 from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

“At St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, children are defined by more than a standardized test. We know, love, and challenge every student. We recognize that as a parent, you desire a school that puts the individual needs of your child first; one that will honor your child’s faith journey and celebrate their success. It is a place where children excel as learners and leaders; positively impacting our community now, empowering them to do so after graduation,” says Joel Bicknell, Head of School.

Students enrolled in Pre-Primer will benefit from a play-based Christian environment where each child is encouraged with love and respect. They will gain confidence, patience, independence, cooperation, and most importantly, develop social and emotional growth. The fundamentals of the curriculum are based on exploration, discovery, creativity, imagination, and hands-on learning. Laura Gabel, Primary Branch Head at St. Andrew’s, says, “Pre-Primer is not just a preschool program, it is the beginning of friendships and a lifelong love of learning.”

Scott and April Sykes enrolled their oldest son, J.R., in Pre-Primer last school year, and they plan to do the same with their youngest. “Having our son, Maxwell, join Pre-Primer was never a question for us. The joyful experience his brother, J.R., had last year and the amazing growth he has demonstrated is beyond what we could have imagined. Educationally and socially, we would encourage any family to consider St. Andrews as early as possible,” says Sykes.

St. Andrew’s mission is to nurture each student in the Episcopal tradition of education. It is a Christian environment that welcomes families of any faith and varying backgrounds. The school provides opportunities for children to develop through a superior curriculum, dedicated fellowship, and service to the community.

The application deadline for Pre-Primer is December 15. To inquire or for further information, please contact Caylar Harper at (806) 376-9501 or charper@standrewsschool.org. Please visit www.standrewsschool.org to learn more about St. Andrew’s.