Square Mile Community Development receives grant to help lower income neighborhoods

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Center for Disaster Philanthropy gave more than four million dollars in grants to several organizations in only seven states.

Square Mile Community Development in Amarillo happened to be one of them to receive a portion of that grant money.

Square Mile Community Development is an organization that focuses on neighborhood redevelopment and transformation in lower-income areas.

“We do that by our own programs and with partnering with other agencies that are fulfilling different aspects that make a neighborhood healthy,” Brady Clark, Executive Director of Square Mile Community Development, stated.

With a 60,000 dollar grant given to them by the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, they hope to not only reach more but to do more, especially for those affected by COVID-19.

“Our budget needs have doubled through 2020. With our economical development programs and also with the cost associated with what we’re doing with disaster relief,” Clark explained.

Program Director, Donna Madison said neighborhoods like San Jacinto, North Heights, and the Barrio are often overlooked.

The organization said they have seen the need and know grants like this one will go a long way.

“One of our main goals always has been working with a small amount and seeing how far we can extend that so for us $60,000 seems huge because we know how much we can do with that,” Madison stated.

Giving out food and helping to provide resources to lower-income families is just one way they will invest the grant money back into the community and local businesses.

“We can take that a small amount of money to help with a marketing budget or a license or something that maybe they couldn’t afford,” Madison explained.

In the four years that this organization has been around, they have helped around 10,000 people.

Square Mile Community Development said there are a lot of people that have the mindset to do great things and they want to support them by giving them the tools to do so.

The organization also said they are always looking for volunteers. If you plan on lending a hand they say to reach out on social media.

