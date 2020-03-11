Spring Training: Isiah Kiner-Falefa showcases talents after a rough spring start

SURPRISE, Arizona – It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish that matters.

As any athlete would know, the only way to the top is through results and hard work.

Rangers infielder, Isiah Falefa, made himself nervous by going hitless in his first 10 spring at-bats.

“From the first at-bat, he wasn’t getting results right away. I wouldn’t say it was panicking but it was as close to panicking as you can get. I just kind of stressed to him to kind of relax. Just let all that work you did show and shine,” said Chris Woodward, Rangers manager.

But after talking with the manager, he was able to change his approach which benefited him in the end.

“Just seeing pitches well, have a good approach and do some damage up there. Made some big adjustments of closing my staff off and I think that’s really benefitting me right now,” said Falefa.

After changing up his stance, he showcased 13 hits in the next 21 at-bats. Four of those were home-runs.

With the way Falefa is swinging the bat, it’s not hard to envision him at Globe Life Field this spring.

“He’s making a pretty good case. And not only that, the way he plays defense. I look at him as an elite defender, especially at third. You look at what he can do up the middle. He can play shortstop at a very high level. He just brings a ton of versatility. He can play first base when we need him to. I guarantee you if I put him in center he’d look okay.,” said Woodward.

There’s no indication he will start, but Rangers fans are confident and if he keeps up his talents he won’t be far off.