Spring Home Buying Season

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The 2019 spring buying season is expected to be characterized by rising home prices, a moderate pace of home sales, and modest inventory growth, according to new survey data from Realtor.com.

Here’s some of what buyers can expect this spring:

  • Home shoppers this spring will struggle with their budget
  • Affordability will be a major hurdle for many buyers this spring
  • Shoppers expect less competition overall as more inventory continues to hit the market nationwide
  • 60% of shoppers have been looking for a home for seven months or more 

Home Shoppers Remain Optimistic but Believe a Recession is on the Horizon

  • Nearly 70% of home shoppers this spring think the U.S. will enter a recession in the next three years
  • 41% remain optimistic that housing will fare better than 2008
  • A majority of shoppers believe home prices have hit their peak

Spring Home Buyers Eye Homes in Need of Renovation

  • Nearly 60% of 2019 home buyers are considering a home that needs renovations
  • 95% expect a renovation will result in a positive return on their investment 
  • Just over half of home buyers are willing to spend more than $20,000 on the renovation

Key Housing Trends for 2019

  • Mortgage rates are down to just over 4%, but are expected to drift back up around 4.5 percent as the economy continues to grow
  • Home prices are forecasted to grow nearly 3% over last year
  • Homes sales are expected to continue to be soft, dropping 0.3% compared to last year
  • Millennials are expected to be the No.1 generation purchasing homes 

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss