Spring Home Buying Season

The 2019 spring buying season is expected to be characterized by rising home prices, a moderate pace of home sales, and modest inventory growth, according to new survey data from Realtor.com.
Here’s some of what buyers can expect this spring:
- Home shoppers this spring will struggle with their budget
- Affordability will be a major hurdle for many buyers this spring
- Shoppers expect less competition overall as more inventory continues to hit the market nationwide
- 60% of shoppers have been looking for a home for seven months or more
Home Shoppers Remain Optimistic but Believe a Recession is on the Horizon
- Nearly 70% of home shoppers this spring think the U.S. will enter a recession in the next three years
- 41% remain optimistic that housing will fare better than 2008
- A majority of shoppers believe home prices have hit their peak
Spring Home Buyers Eye Homes in Need of Renovation
- Nearly 60% of 2019 home buyers are considering a home that needs renovations
- 95% expect a renovation will result in a positive return on their investment
- Just over half of home buyers are willing to spend more than $20,000 on the renovation
Key Housing Trends for 2019
- Mortgage rates are down to just over 4%, but are expected to drift back up around 4.5 percent as the economy continues to grow
- Home prices are forecasted to grow nearly 3% over last year
- Homes sales are expected to continue to be soft, dropping 0.3% compared to last year
- Millennials are expected to be the No.1 generation purchasing homes
