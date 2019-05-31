Spring Home Buying Season

The 2019 spring buying season is expected to be characterized by rising home prices, a moderate pace of home sales, and modest inventory growth, according to new survey data from Realtor.com.

Here’s some of what buyers can expect this spring:

Home shoppers this spring will struggle with their budget

Affordability will be a major hurdle for many buyers this spring

Shoppers expect less competition overall as more inventory continues to hit the market nationwide

60% of shoppers have been looking for a home for seven months or more

Home Shoppers Remain Optimistic but Believe a Recession is on the Horizon

Nearly 70% of home shoppers this spring think the U.S. will enter a recession in the next three years

41% remain optimistic that housing will fare better than 2008

A majority of shoppers believe home prices have hit their peak

Spring Home Buyers Eye Homes in Need of Renovation

Nearly 60% of 2019 home buyers are considering a home that needs renovations

95% expect a renovation will result in a positive return on their investment

Just over half of home buyers are willing to spend more than $20,000 on the renovation

Key Housing Trends for 2019

Mortgage rates are down to just over 4%, but are expected to drift back up around 4.5 percent as the economy continues to grow

Home prices are forecasted to grow nearly 3% over last year

Homes sales are expected to continue to be soft, dropping 0.3% compared to last year

Millennials are expected to be the No.1 generation purchasing homes

