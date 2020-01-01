Spray paint Baby Yoda mural goes up in Oklahoma

Baby Yoda is now featured in a mural on a building in the small town of Ada, Oklahoma, which locals say has brightened up the town.

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The force is strong in Ada, Oklahoma where one of the biggest stars in pop culture has taken up residence.

Baby Yoda is now featured in a mural on the back wall of the Ada News Building at 10th and Broadway. The beloved figure is portrayed with a can of spray paint in his hand.

Artist Brent Greenwood said he wanted to provide a fun and free way for people to enjoy the work and, he’s a huge Star Wars fan.

Greenwood found room for the Star Wars’ character as part of a larger mural that was already there.

With all sorts of Star Wars content coming out, Baby Yoda was an easy choice for Greenwood.

The mural has been up for about a week, and the response has been tremendous.

