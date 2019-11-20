Spouse income and stress

A new British study suggests husbands' stress increases if wives earn more than 40% of the household income.

(NBC NEWS) — Husbands are fine with their wives contributing financially to the households but only to a certain point.

A new 15-year study involved over 6,000 American couples.

The British researchers found husbands experienced the most stress if they were the sole breadwinners.

Their stress levels declined when their wives earned up to 40-percent of the household income.

But if the earnings increased beyond that point then so did the husbands’ anxiety.

The scientists also found husbands did not suffer psychological distress if their wife earned more money before marriage.

