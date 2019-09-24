Spotty Tuesday storms

Weather Leader
Fair

Amarillo

82°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
63°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dumas

81°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
59°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Hereford

84°F Fair Feels like 84°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
62°F Mostly Clear
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Dalhart

82°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
3 mph VAR
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
55°F Mostly Clear
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Perryton

87°F Fair Feels like 88°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
62°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Borger

84°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
65°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Good Evening!

After a warm and sunny Tuesday afternoon, we’re going to see mostly clear and calm conditions overnight tonight.

Most of the region will see just a few scattered clouds and a dry night ahead, however, throughout our eastern counties, we could see some very spotty showers start to develop late this evening.

Low will be dropping down into the 50s and 60s and Wednesday morning will start off sunny and mild.

Later this week we’re seeing more chances for evening showers and thunderstorms.

Thank you for logging on and have a great night,

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy

