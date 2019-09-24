Spotty Tuesday storms

Good Evening!

After a warm and sunny Tuesday afternoon, we’re going to see mostly clear and calm conditions overnight tonight.

Most of the region will see just a few scattered clouds and a dry night ahead, however, throughout our eastern counties, we could see some very spotty showers start to develop late this evening.

Low will be dropping down into the 50s and 60s and Wednesday morning will start off sunny and mild.

Later this week we’re seeing more chances for evening showers and thunderstorms.

Thank you for logging on and have a great night,

Meteorologist Britney Trumpy