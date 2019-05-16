Spillgate fails at Lake Dunlap near New Braunfels

A spillgate failed Tuesday morning at Lake Dunlap near New Braunfels, according to officials with the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority.

The failure was first announced by GBRA at about 9:30 a.m. and crews were working to assess the situation.

“Downstream impacts will see passing river flows of approximately 11,000 cfs,” officials wrote. “These flows could pose recreational hazards.”

On the Lake Dunlap New Braunfels Facebook page, one person posted a video of what they say is the broken floodgate he said he filmed from his dock.

“URGENT! The middle gate on the dam just went down. I called GBRA and they are aware,” the user wrote in the post.

“Recreationalists and other stakeholders on Lake Dunlap and downstream should take emergency precautions,” officials wrote. In a later post, officials recommended that people secure their boats and other property. People living along the Guadalupe River and at Lake McQueeny could be affected by the swift water.

The lake is expected to drain late this afternoon, according to GBRA of Texas’ Facebook page.

Peak river flow has subsided, but stakeholders and recreationalists downstream are still advised to exercise extreme caution as water flows will remain brisk.