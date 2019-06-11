Spielberg creating horror show only viewable at night

Steven Spielberg is creating a new horror series you can only watch at night.

It’s for the new mobile-focused streaming service ‘Quibi’.

That’s short for quick bites.

Since your phone knows when the sun goes down, Spielberg asked engineers to make his show only viewable after midnight.

The working title is “Spielberg’s After Dark” and will be unavailable during the day.

Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg says Spielberg has written five or six short episodes called “chapters”.

With possibly another ten or 12 in the works.

Katzenberg, a former Disney Studio Chief, called the show “creepy” and “super-scary.”

The two co-founded Dreamworks Pictures along with David Geffen.

Quibi is set to launch next April.