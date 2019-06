Thanks to Twitter, the fast-food chain is bringing back one of its most popular items. The spicy nuggets will return to menus nationwide in August.

Good news for Wendy’s lovers.

A beloved menu item is making a comeback.

The fast-food chain took to Twitter Monday to make a long-awaited announcement spicy chicken nuggets are returning to restaurants nationwide!

Starting on August 19, customers can bite into one of Wendy’s most popular products.

They disappeared back in 2017 to the disappointment of many fast food fans but, thanks to an overload of requests on social media, spicy nuggets will fulfill dreams and fill stomachs once again.