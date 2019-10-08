Spend a day with dinosaurs at Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum’s Dino Day

The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will be hosting Dino Day this Saturday, October 12th. There will be all kinds of family-friendly activities from 1 pm to 4 pm, as well as a discount all day if you would like to come early and see other exhibits. There will also be a live animal show featuring decendents of dinosaurs put on by Wild Hanbury.

Walk alongside some of the dinosaurs that roamed the high plains and discover more about paleontology. Admission is $5 for everyone. You can find out more at www.panhandleplains.org