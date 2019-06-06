News

Spearman woman dies in wreck with bull, 1-year-old and driver treated and released

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 12:45 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 12:45 PM CDT

STRATFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - DPS is reporting 28-year-old Claudia Lechuga-Anaya died after a wreck on SH 15 involving a vehicle and a bull.

Officials say the Chevrolet Cruze was traveling east on SH 15 when the vehicle collided into a large black bull standing in the roadway with the front right end of the vehicle.

The driver and a 1-year-old child were taken to Moore County Hospital where they were treated and released.

The crash was nine miles east of Stratford.

The crash remains under investigation. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


