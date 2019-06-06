Spearman woman dies in wreck with bull, 1-year-old and driver treated and released
STRATFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - DPS is reporting 28-year-old Claudia Lechuga-Anaya died after a wreck on SH 15 involving a vehicle and a bull.
Officials say the Chevrolet Cruze was traveling east on SH 15 when the vehicle collided into a large black bull standing in the roadway with the front right end of the vehicle.
The driver and a 1-year-old child were taken to Moore County Hospital where they were treated and released.
The crash was nine miles east of Stratford.
The crash remains under investigation.
More Stories
-
According to the post, Smith said the little boy passed away after a…
-
Good Thursday evening everyone.
-
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Leaders of the Aryan Brotherhood prison…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-