Spearman woman dies in wreck with bull, 1-year-old and driver treated and released

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: MGN Online

STRATFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - DPS is reporting 28-year-old Claudia Lechuga-Anaya died after a wreck on SH 15 involving a vehicle and a bull.

Officials say the Chevrolet Cruze was traveling east on SH 15 when the vehicle collided into a large black bull standing in the roadway with the front right end of the vehicle.

The driver and a 1-year-old child were taken to Moore County Hospital where they were treated and released.

The crash was nine miles east of Stratford.

The crash remains under investigation.