Spearman Under Boil Water Notice

SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The City of Spearman is under a boil water notice.

Officials said this is due to an eight-inch water main that eroded and broke early this morning.

The city said they hope to have it repaired in two or three hours.

We will update this page if more information is made available.