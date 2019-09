AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Come shop the sale the 12th through the 14th of September and help the shelter animals for the Amarillo SPCA.

Your support helps care for many cats and dogs until their forever homes are found.

The local SPCA is a non- profit organization and has been in Amarillo for 26+ years.

The group currently cares for almost 100 dogs and puppies and 40 cats and kittens.