Spankings can harm children over time, experts say

(WSPA) -- The American Academy of Pediatrics says spanking can increase aggression and new research indicates may harm brain development.

The AAP has called on a ban of corporal punishment

Researchers found that 3-year-olds spanked more than twice a month were more aggressive by age 5, and continued to have negative behaviors four years later, according to the AAP.

The AAP says research also found hitting and yelling children elevates their stress hormones and cause changes in the brain.

Parents are urged to reward positive behavior, establish rules and expectation in advance and remain consistent with rules.

"There's no benefit to spanking. We know that children grow and develop better with positive role modeling and by setting healthy limits. We can do better,” Dr. Robert Sege, former member of AAP Committee on Child Abuse and Neglect, said in a statement.