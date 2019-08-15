Spam hopping on the pumpkin spice bandwagon

Move over pumpkin spice lattes there's a new autumn-inspired food product coming. Hormel Foods Corp. releasing a limited edition pumpkin spice spam just in time for fall.

(FOX NEWS) – Fall might be a few weeks away but many brands are already getting in the festive spirit.

As pumpkin spice lattes start to pop up in coffee shops once again Spam wants to get in on the autumn action.

Hormel Foods Corp is launching a pumpkin spice version of its iconic canned cooked pork.

The food company first teased the idea in a Facebook post back in 2017.

But this time, Hormel Foods says it’s for real.

Starting September 23rd, you can find pumpkin spice spam online at spam and Walmart’s websites.

The product will be available for a limited time only.