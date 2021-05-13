SpaceX drops charges against YouTuber who filmed himself at Boca Chica property

Screen shot from a video in which Cesar Galaniz snuck onto the SpaceX facility (source: Mortally Challenged YouTube channel)

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — After filing trespass charges against a YouTuber who filmed himself at the SpaceX facility, the company has decided to drop the complaint.

On Thursday, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza stated that SpaceX dropped charges against Cesar L. Galaviz, who runs the YouTube channel ‘Loco VlogS’.

Authorities issued a warrant for Galaviz’s arrest on Monday. Galaviz was wanted for Criminal Trespass for intentionally going onto the SpaceX property without their consent.

In a now-deleted YouTube video, Galaviz visited the SpaceX Boca Chica facility in March and walks onto the launch pad standing only feet away from SpaceX’s Starship SN11 rocket which would explode during a launch on March 30.

“I told you this was gonna be epic,” says Galaviz while exploring the facility. “This is not what you see on other people’s channels.”

Although the Loco VlogS channel deleted the video, another user uploaded the video and it has garnered 150 thousand views as of Thursday.

Galaviz received backlash for uploading the video and issued a video apology on April 1 for trespassing on the facility.

“Yes it was wrong, yes it was illegal, but in my eyes, at that moment I didn’t really thought about that,” said Galaviz. “I know I should have thought about trespassing but what was going through my mind was that I’m never going to get this opportunity again.

Galaviz stated it was never his intention to commit a crime but he wanted to convey a positive message on the channel.

The YouTuber felt he could show the SpaceX prototype spacecraft to an audience that may not be able to see it in person.

SpaceX did not comment on why they decided to drop the charges against Galaviz.