AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Each year, in hundreds of cities across the United States, The Salvation Army provides Christmas assistance to families in need through the Angel Tree program. The program provides opportunities for generous donors, families and businesses to purchase and personalize a gift for a child or senior citizen in need. Angel Trees are typically set up at shopping centers and malls. In addition, corporations may choose to decorate a Christmas tree at their place of business with Angels for employees to adopt. After an Angel is chosen and gifts are purchased, the items are returned to The Salvation Army Angel Tree location to be distributed in time for Christmas.

Angel Tree registration will take place at The Salvation Army Chapel located at 2101 S Van Buren Street in Amarillo, for two weeks – October 14-18, and October 28-November 1 – 1-5 PM on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1-8 PM on Tuesday and Thursday. No children allowed at registration.