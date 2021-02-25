Southwest Airlines flight diverts to Amarillo due to passenger medical concern

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Southwest Airline flight had a passenger with an onboard medical concern and had to divert to Amarillo said Chris Mainz with Southwest Airlines.
According to Mainz, flight #4666 from St. Louis to Phoenix diverted to Amarillo due to a passenger medical concern.
Mainz said the flight landed safely without incident, where the passenger was able to deplane in Amarillo.
Mainz continues the flight resumed to Phoenix.
