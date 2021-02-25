Southwest Airlines flight diverts to Amarillo for emergency landing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, a Southwest Flight had an onboard medical emergency of one of its passengers and had to land in Amarillo said Chris Mainz with Southwest Airlines.
According to Mainz, flight #4666 from St. Louis to Phoenix diverted to Amarillo due to a passenger medical concern.
Mainz said the flight landed safely without incident, where the passenger was able to deplane in Amarillo.
Mainz continues the flight resumed to Phoenix.
