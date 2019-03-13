News

Southwest Airlines Cancels Tonight's Flights Out of Amarillo

By:

Posted: Mar 13, 2019 03:26 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 13, 2019 03:26 PM CDT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Southwest Airlines has canceled flights of out Amarillo this evening.

Southwest confirmed this is due to the high winds and turbulence.

Contact your airline for more on flight status. 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News