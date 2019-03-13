Southwest Airlines Cancels Tonight's Flights Out of Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Southwest Airlines has canceled flights of out Amarillo this evening.
Southwest confirmed this is due to the high winds and turbulence.
Contact your airline for more on flight status.
As of right now, only Southwest Airlines flights from Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport are cancelled for this evening.— CityofAmarillo (@CityofAmarillo) March 13, 2019
More Stories
-
GENEVA (AP) - Attacks on Ebola treatment centers in eastern Congo…
-
Xcel is reporting a line worker's death while working in Hereford…
-
Two innocent motorists were killed and multiple undocumented…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-