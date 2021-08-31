Southern Light Gallery returns to Amarillo College with photo exhibit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Southern Light Gallery has returned to Amarillo College for its first exhibit of the year, showcasing a photography exhibit that features Texas plants.

According to a news release from the college, the exhibition, titled “Flora Domestica,” features the work of photographer Steve Goff. The exhibition is currently on display on the first floor of the Ware Student Commons on the college’s Washington Street Campus.

According to the release, Goff is a photography professor at Odessa College and is a past nominee for the Texas State Artist Award.

Goff’s images features flora found in his own garden, located in Odessa, photographing them against homemade backgrounds. According to the release, Goff creates the images with a cell phone camera and an application titled Hipstamatic.

“The plants are never pulled from our yard and photographed in a studio,” Goff said in the release. “They stay connected to our Mother Earth… I’m very fond of the beautiful stylized look, the selected focus and soft tones in my chosen camera app and selection of lens and film The combination reflects my connection and love for 19th century photography.”

For more information about the exhibition or the Southern Light Gallery, individuals are asked to contact René West, an associate professor of photography at the college, at rwest@actx.edu or by calling 806-345-5654.