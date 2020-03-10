Southern Dist. Of NY Prosecutors: Prince Andrew not cooperating in Epstein probe

Southern Dist. Of NY prosecutors say Prince Andrew is not cooperating with its investigation into Epstein co-conspirators.

(CNN) — Britain’s Prince Andrew is not cooperating with prosecutors in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2020 file photo, Britain’s Prince Andrew accompanies Queen Elizabeth II to attend a church service at St Mary the Virgin, in Hillington, England. A U.S. prosecutor overseeing the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation said Monday, Jan 27, 2020 that Britain’s Prince Andrew has been uncooperative in the inquiry so far. Speaking at a news conference outside Epstein’s New York mansion, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said prosecutors and the FBI had contacted Prince Andrew’s lawyers and asked to interview him. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

That’s the latest update from the US Attorney’s Office.

Epstein was charged with sex trafficking but he committed suicide in jail last year before his case went to trial.

Now authorities are looking into alleged co-conspirators.

Investigators want to ask Prince Andrew about his ties to Epstein.

In November, the Duke of York said he was willing to help law enforcement if required.

However, during an unrelated news conference on Monday, prosecutors said that’s not happening.

Prince Andrew has since ‘stepped back’ from public duties with the permission of his mother, Queen Elizabeth the second.

More from MyHighPlains.com: