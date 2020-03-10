Southern Dist. Of NY Prosecutors: Prince Andrew not cooperating in Epstein probe

(CNN) — Britain’s Prince Andrew is not cooperating with prosecutors in the Jeffrey Epstein case.
That’s the latest update from the US Attorney’s Office.
Epstein was charged with sex trafficking but he committed suicide in jail last year before his case went to trial.
Now authorities are looking into alleged co-conspirators.
Investigators want to ask Prince Andrew about his ties to Epstein.
In November, the Duke of York said he was willing to help law enforcement if required.
However, during an unrelated news conference on Monday, prosecutors said that’s not happening.
Prince Andrew has since ‘stepped back’ from public duties with the permission of his mother, Queen Elizabeth the second.
