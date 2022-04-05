AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — South Georgia Elementary will be hosting a blood drive in collaboration with South Georgia Baptist Church AND Coffee Memorial. The event is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday on the campus of South Georgia Elementary in the school library.

To schedule an appointment, call 806-331-8833.

All donors receive the following:

Free T-shirt

“My owner is a donor” pet bandana

A free jump pass to AMP’D Adventure park

A free tea coupon from Water still

Free admission ticket to Oklahoma City Zoo

For more information on the blood drive visit, here.