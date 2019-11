AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Police are investigating after they said someone tried to steal money from an ATM with a forklift.

Amarillo Police said it happened just before 6:30 this morning on the 2600 block of South Georgia.

APD said officers found a forklift that had no driver and an ATM with damage.

Police told us it appears someone had used the forklift to attempt to steal from the ATM and then fled the scene.

The suspect was unable to take any money.