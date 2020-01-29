Sofa Surprise: Kansas Man Finds Huge Snake Under Couch Cushions

(KSNW/NBC News) A Kansas man is still baffled after discovering a huge snake…in his couch.
Justin Bailey’s Monday morning got off to a rough start. He was getting ready for work and couldn’t find his keys. He checked his couch thinking they may have slipped down in there.
“So, I reach into the right side, and I feel something. That doesn’t feel right,” Bailey recalls.
He pulled back the cushion to find a six-foot boa constrictor.
“Thankfully, I did not yell or have any visible reaction, but I’m telling you I was panicking on the inside,” Bailey says.
That panic caused him to call 911.
