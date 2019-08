AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles are giving back thanks to the San Diego Padres.

As the parent club of the Sod Poodles, they have given the team $7,500 to donate to local non-profits. That money will be divided into five separate donations to be given to five individual organizations.

The team has chosen ADVO Companies, Downtown Women’s Center, Panhandle Community Services, Buckner International, and the Amarillo Humane Society to receive the donations.