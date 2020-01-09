Sod Poodles calling all ‘Sod Pups’ for 2020 season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles announced today the open registration and new details of its 2020 kid’s club, the “Sod Pups Club” presented by Children’s Dentistry of Amarillo and Fastbraces.

This exclusive club provides great benefits and a summer of fun for children 12 and under.

The Sod Pups Club presented by Children’s Dentistry of Amarillo and Fastbraces includes a FREE ticket to every Sunday home game throughout the 2020 season at HODGETOWN, a FREE Sod Pups Club backpack and t-shirt, personalized membership card, two Kid’s Zone wristbands, priority in Kids Run the Bases, access to a Kid’s Club party, and 10 percent discount off Sod Poodles merchandise.

The Sod Pups Club presented by Children’s Dentistry of Amarillo and Fastbraces is $25 per member for the entire season.

Fans can sign their kids up online at www.SodPoodles.com. For more information or questions on the Sod Pups Club, fans can call Sierra Todd at 806-803-7763 or email SierraT@SodPoodles.com.

A Sod Pups Club ticket and materials pickup date will be scheduled at a later time in March.

Fans can pick up the latest Sod Poodles merchandise now at the official team store located at HODGETOWN at 715 South Buchanan Street or online at SodPoodles.com.

The Sod Poodles open the 2020 season on the road, Thursday, April 9, at Dickey-Stephens Park in Little Rock against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners).

Amarillo will host their 2020 home opener at HODGETOWN on Thursday, April 16 against the Travelers to begin their initial 11-game homestand. First pitch for the 2020 home opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.