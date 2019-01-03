Social Security Office Phone Scams

The Better Business Bureau is getting reports that people are receiving calls from people claiming to be with the social security administration. Callers state various scenarios that might scare the victim into giving their social security number or other personal information.

Some examples are:

Consumer called to report that a caller claimed there was fraudulent activity on her Social Security account. This consumer figured it was a scam and found the real SSA number online and called them.

The consumer said a woman called her from area code 252 and asked to verify her Social Security Number. She called BBB instead.

A call to a local consumer claimed there was fraudulent activity on her account and someone was using her number. Fortunately, she didn’t fall for it.

Another scammer claimed there was suspicious activity on a consumer’s SSN. The scammer hung up when he was questioned.

A report of a call to a local consumer came in from area code 575. The caller said he was with the State of TX and told the consumer there were 5 charges against him and that he would be going to jail. This caller gave his SS number and later had to contact Social Security and report it.

Never give out your Social Security number:

To anyone over the phone that you do not know or did not call.

On job applications, until you have been hired and are filling out tax information.

In text or emails.

To anyone online such as your bank unless you are certain the website is real and secure.

Better Business Bureau

600 South Tyler, Suite 1300

806-379-6222

www.bbb.org/amarillo

