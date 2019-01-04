Social Media Linked To Higher Risk Of Depression In Teen Girls

Teen girls are twice as likely as boys to show symptoms of depression linked to their social media use.

In a study analyzing data from nearly 11,000 young people in Britain, researchers found 14-year-old girls were heavier users of social media -- with two-fifths of them using it for more than three hours a day.

Only one-fifth of the boys used it as much as the girls did.

Depression linked to social media use was found to be mainly due to online harassment and disturbed sleep as well as poor body image and low self-esteem.

Study authors say their findings could be used to help develop policy guidelines and they urge parents to talk to their kids about when and where it's ok to use these platforms.

The findings appear in the journal "E Clinical Medicine."