Social adults dementia

New research from England's University College London suggests that being socially active in your 60s may decrease the risk for developing dementia.

(NBC NEWS) – Being a social butterfly in your mid-life may be good for your mental health later on.

British researchers followed over 10,000 people for nearly 30 years.

Those who had social interactions on a daily basis especially in their 60s were less likely to develop dementia later in life.

This is compared to those who did not have a lot of contact with friends and relatives.

The scientists believe that being with friends can be good for the overall mental well-being and cause people to become more physically active.

Experts believe that could also help reduce dementia risk.

