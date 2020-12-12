Snow on the way tonight

Hello folks and good evening to you. The latest round of winter weather comes late this evening with the next low pressure system. Snow will move into our northern counties after 10 pm as we drop below freezing and we’ll wake up to moderate to heavy snow for much of the area Sunday morning, with lows in the 20s and 30s. The wind cranks up to the 20 to 30 mph range with gusts near 35 and greatly reduced visibility. Be very cautious if driving tonight or tomorrow morning, and take extra time to get to where you’re going. If you’re taking a long trip, bring an emergency kit just in case you get stuck or stranded. The heaviest snow will hit southwestern Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle, with 6 to 8 inches possible, while lesser amounts fall for the rest of the area. Here in town, we’re looking at 1 to 3 inches, while areas from Clovis to Plainview could miss out altogether. Snow comes to an end after 12 pm tomorrow. Sunday afternoon brings sunshine as we heat up to the 30s and 40s.



Monday morning will be bitterly cold but temperatures improve to the 40s and 50s later on, with the more snow-impacted spots staying in the 30s again. Another chance for snow comes Tuesday morning with strong winds but accumulations look to be less than an inch, as we see highs back down below 40.



The rest of next week brings sunshine and much warmer conditions as we melt snow.



Stay warm and be safe!



Meteorologist Chris Martin