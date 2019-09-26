Snickers Pecan bars launching

The candy bar company releasing a limited edition Snickers Pecan Bar made with Texas pecans - and they're already sold out!

(FOX NEWS) — A new spin on a classic candy bar is generating a lot of buzz online.

Introducing Snickers Pecan.

The company says many Snickers bars are made in Texas, a state it also says is known for pecans.

These limited-edition sweet treats are currently only being sold online.

A 15 pack will run you $30.

So far, the internet has gone crazy for them with Snickers saying it’s already sold out of the current stock.

Candy fanatics shouldn’t fret though, you can sign up to have Snickers e-mail you if they decide to make more.