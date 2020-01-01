Snake found in North Carolina home oven

A family in North Carolina found a snake in their oven while baking a pizza.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WRAL) — A new year’s surprise slithered into an oven in a Wake Forest, North Carolina home while a family was baking a pizza.

Robert and Amber Helm say they saw smoke coming from the kitchen when they went to check it out it was coming from the oven.

When they opened up the oven door, they saw a snake sitting at the bottom below the pizza.

The burnt-up serpent was not on the menu for this family as they threw away the pizza right away.

The Helms plan to bring in animal experts to figure out how the snake got into the oven in the first place.

The unusual incident left the family shocked and disturbed.