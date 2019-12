The vodka maker returns a "fake" way of giving vodka for Christmas, by putting its "Christmas Ice original" products in boring packaging to surprise the receiver.

(FOX NEWS) — A company that makes spirits is getting in the holiday spirit.

This Christmas, Smirnoff wants to help you fake out your friends with prank gift boxes.

Each package looks like it contains a special Christmas gift but it’s actually stuffed with a bottle of the vodka brand’s ice original drink.

The gag is a spoof on a decades-old drinking game known as “Icing” somebody.

You can find the Smirnoff gift for 20 dollars each on giftagram.com

