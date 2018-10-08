Smile Again Program Seeking Applications

Drs. William Graves and Paul Wilkinson of Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery launched their Smile Again program today for the third year in a row, providing another Panhandle individual with a complete smile makeover. The final recipient will receive a 4-Hour Smile treatment, a procedure typically costing $50,000, completely free of charge.

The revolutionary 4-Hour Smile procedure gives patients an effective and permanent solution to their poor oral health in just one four-hour appointment. Broken and decayed teeth on the top and bottom arches of the mouth are extracted and replaced with implant-supported dentures. The Smile Again program not only provides a recipient with fully-functioning, natural-looking teeth, but also restores their confidence and helps to improve their quality of life. The last two recipients know how truly life-changing the Smile Again program is.

Ruby Whitfield and Tammie Burch were chosen out of 2,580 local applicants. Ruby had her first child at the age of 14, and since then, her children always came first, causing her to neglect her own health. Before her treatment, she was missing 10 teeth, and the teeth she still had were all broken or rotting. Poor oral health ran in Tammie’s family, and due to genetics, her teeth started to deteriorate at the age of 12. Her broken smile affected her career, and when she became a restaurant manager, she lost all self-confidence after feeling judged and embarrassed in front of her customers.

Since their treatments, their whole outlook on life changed for the better. Ruby spends more time with her children and isn’t afraid to smile in public, and Tammie regained her self-esteem and is thriving in her career.

“We are very passionate about this program, and we can’t wait to take this journey again for the third year,” Dr. Graves said. “The initial moment when Ruby and Tammie saw their smiles for the first time in the mirror was priceless. This is our way to give back to the community for everything the community has given us.”

Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is partnering with restorative dentist Dr. Shannon Stapp, Clark Dental Lab, and Nobel Biocare Dental Implant Company to give the recipient a flawless smile.

The application period for the Smile Again program opened September 24 and will run until October 24. The program is offered to Amarillo-area residents. To learn more about the program, and for individuals interested in applying, visit: https://amarillooralsurgery.com/smileagain.