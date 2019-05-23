Smarter people listen to instrumental music

Good news if you like instrumental music you might actually be smarter.

This according to a new study published in the journal “Evolutionary Behavioral Sciences.”

Researchers examined roughly 500 Croatian high-schoolers using nonverbal sequence tests, music use, and preference questionnaires.

Their results showed students with higher scores on the intelligence tests also had a preference for instrumental music.

Those music genres including classical, big band, and jazz – not vocal-instrumental music.

Researchers citing gender, age, level of education, and income levels have an effect on the study results.