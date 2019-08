PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A skunk has tested positive for rabies in Pampa.

The City of Pampa said they got that confirmation today.

According to the City of Pampa, there is a possibility that two dogs were exposed to this skunk. They said the animal services department is monitoring the dogs.

Pampa officials ask that if you see a skunk to contact animal control.

You can contact Pampa Animal Services at (806)669-5775 if you have any questions or concerns.