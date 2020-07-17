Skunk in Pampa test positive for rabies

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Pampa has confirmed a skunk that was had rabies.
Pampa officials said the skunk was found in the area of North Faulkner St.
Officials ask that if someone sees a skunk, call Pampa Animal Services at 806-669-5775.
