Skunk in Borger tests positive for rabies; animal quarantine put in place for part of the city

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A skunk in Borger has tested positive for rabies.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified local rabies control authorities after City of Borger Animal Control officers observed rabid behavior in a skunk.

A quarantine has been designated for the area of Fairlanes BLVD (FM1551) to the property line of Nutrien Complex and from W. Wilson (TX HWY 136) on the north of Fairview St. It will be in effect for 180 days.

Borger Animal Control will be setting traps throughout the affected area.

Officials say to keep pets on their property during this time. They also ask that if you are feeding feral cats to make sure they are kept in an enclosure to avoid being captured.

The city of Borger is asking for assistance from citizens. If you are a Borger resident and are willing to allow a trap to be placed on your property, contact the animal shelter at this number (806) 273-0973.