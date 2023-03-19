AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Sister-Bear Foundation is an Amarillo nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide access to adaptive fitness and wellness resources for mobility-impaired adults.

The organization just released its 1st quarter of grant awards and recipients for 2023.

The three grants totaled $3,849, one grant was given to David Flores from Hereford. Flores grant will allow him to purchase a SaeboFlex which is a hand splint that will help him grasp items with his left arm and hand.

The organization also partnered with “Numotion” to give recipients Brittan Carrier and Theresa Rowe a seat elevator adapter. Rowe is also Sister-Bear Foundation’s first recipient from New Mexico.

“So those were both things that insurance will not pay for. And it’s just an addition to their chair. It’s called a seat elevator. And it’s a hydraulic lift that allows them to see at eye level so that they can reach things, you know, at the top of the refrigerator, said the founder of Sister-Bear Foundation Julie Granger.”You know, they can actually stand up for worship in church and things like that. It’s, it really allows them to be more independent in their homes.”

The foundation began when Granger’s daughter Kathryn was in a car accident in March of 2018 that left her paralyzed from the chest down. Granger said that it’s emotional when the foundation is passing out grants because all recipients are deserving.

“It’s incredibly touching to see their faces light up when you are able to help them make their day a little easier. And to me, this has been life-changing. It’s something that I would have never put my shoes myself in the shoes until I needed something like this for my daughter,” said Granger.

Granger said that being able to help those in the community to live a healthier and more independent life is what the foundation is all about. She goes on to say that the little things it is the little things that make the biggest difference in the lives of the people they people.

“You know, five years ago, I was just, you know, passionate mom, and I was one person trying to get this thing started. And I remember feeling very overwhelmed,” said Granger. “And, you know, God just kept putting people in my life, to further the mission. And it’s incredibly humbling, to see how much growth that we’ve had in five years.”

The foundation will be hosting its 5th annual ‘Sister Bear Shoot’ fundraiser on September 23. This fundraiser is the biggest for the foundation and allows them to give grants to recipients.

You can find out more about the fundraiser on their website.