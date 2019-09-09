Single women say there’s a lack of financially appealing men

(FOX NEWS) – The marriage rate in America is on the decline and how much money men make might have something to do with it.

This, according to a new study published in the Journal of Marriage and Family.

Researchers from Cornell University asked unmarried women to make up qualities about their ideal life partner including their salary.

They found women desired husbands with an average earning potential nearly 60 percent higher than actual men in the market.

The made-up husbands were also 30 percent more likely to be employed and about 20 percent more likely to have a college degree than most single men available.

The study also reveals women with both low and high socioeconomic status have serious shortages of potential mates.