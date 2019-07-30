Signs you have summertime seasonal affective disorder

(FOX NEWS ) – Seasonal affective disorder is not just a condition associated with the winter.

It turns out there are some tell-tale signs you could be suffering from it throughout the summer months.

Ian Cook, the Director of the Depression Research Program at the University of California, says a few things can cause the summertime sadness, including a lack of normal routine, pressures to look good in a bathing suit, and worrying about paying for childcare or vacations.

Cook says the heat also makes people not want to go outside, which can lead to a lack of activity, and can cause depression.

Signs you could be feeling seasonal affective disorder include a lack of energy, not wanting to see people, and having issues staying asleep.