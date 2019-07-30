Signs you have summertime seasonal affective disorder

News

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS ) – Seasonal affective disorder is not just a condition associated with the winter.

It turns out there are some tell-tale signs you could be suffering from it throughout the summer months.

Ian Cook, the Director of the Depression Research Program at the University of California, says a few things can cause the summertime sadness, including a lack of normal routine, pressures to look good in a bathing suit, and worrying about paying for childcare or vacations.

Cook says the heat also makes people not want to go outside, which can lead to a lack of activity, and can cause depression.

Signs you could be feeling seasonal affective disorder include a lack of energy, not wanting to see people, and having issues staying asleep.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss