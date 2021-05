AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –March of Dimes is gearing up for a Dodgeball Tournament coming up on May 26th and they’re looking for more teams.

To sign up, click on the following link: March of Dimes Dodgeball Tournament

– click the Donate button (it’s pink)

– choose other amount

– enter $50

– in the comment box list the name of your team