Showers to end our weekend

Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a mild yet breezy day for Saturday with highs in the high 60’s. Sunday we will cool off just a bit with highs in the low 60’s and a chance for showers later on in the evening, as well as very breezy. Monday will be sunny with highs in the low 70’s. Tuesday will be mild getting close to 80 degrees and sunny. Our next chance for precipitation will be Thursday morning and we have a chance for showers all day on Friday as a cold front moves through, with highs in the 60’s. For next weekend, we will continue our mild weekend stretch again with highs in the low 70’s and breezy. Have a great weekend!

