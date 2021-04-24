Shoppers being evacuated from Cielo Vista Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Shoppers at Cielo Vista Mall tell KTSM 9 News they are being told to evacuate the shopping area.

While it is unclear why shoppers are being evacuated, police are responding to an incident in the area. The public is urged to stay away from the area.

Police say no shots were fired but are clearing the mall as a precaution. Law enforcement says a celebrity was at the mall and caused a rush of persons.

“Rumors spread of shots fired,” police tweeted. “If there are injuries only due to mad rush.”

This story will be updated.