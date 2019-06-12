Shop the Farmers Market Like a Pro

Shopping at the farmers’ market deploys all the senses—smelling the perfume of peaches in the air, observing the shocking pink of a watermelon, feeling the silken skin of an eggplant and tasting a just-plucked-from-the-vine cherry tomato. Being around so much glorious summer produce is enough to inspire even the pickiest eater to create a healthy and delicious meal. But the farmers market can be overwhelming for even the most experienced shopper!

Jessie Price, Editor in Chief of EatingWell shares expert tips from farmers and market managers to help prepare you to shop the market this season like a pro.

Some of Jessie’s tips:

BYOB: Bring your own bag! Not only is this good for the environment, the farmers appreciate it. Some may even spend up to $4,000 on packaging in a year!

FOR “SECONDS”: If you’re looking for a deal, don’t haggle. Instead, ask farmers if they have any “seconds:” picture-imperfect produce that’s great for freezing, canning or otherwise cooking with.

TAKE A LAP: Do a reconnaissance loop to see who’s got the most enticing items at the best prices, then walk around again to buy. That way you won’t risk buyer’s remorse if you run out of money (or arms to carry things) too soon.

PICK A PERFECT PEACH: Some people would say squeeze it to see if it’s ripe, but that can damage the fruit. There’s a better trick—look for a little flattening on the top of the peach next to the stem. When a peach is nice and soft the weight pushes down that area known as the “shoulders”!

For more information, visit: www.EatingWell.com.